Wardudes Update 1.26

Hello dudes and dudettes!
Thank you for playing Wardudes during the first week of release, and thank you to everyone who joined the Discord server and gave us their feedback about the game!
As promised, we listened to you feedback and after just 7 days we managed to fix and tune in many aspects of the game:
Bugs/performance fix:
- Improved performance when camera gets near/under water
- Fixed a bug where the paracute of drops collided with trees
- Fixed a bug where mines could explode during turn start, dealing no damage
- Fixed a bug where explosive barrels didn't deal damage
- Heavily reduced the chance of getting items to fall through the terrain by standing on them
Game balancing:
- The shovel now removes 5 seconds from your timer each time you use it
- Grenades now do more damage in a slightly bigger area
- Tnt now does less damage in a slightly smaller area
- Gunner class now has 2 barbed wire fences instead of 3
- Machine gun now does 10 dmg for each bullet hit (instead of 15)
- Medic syringe now heals 25 instead of 40, but doesn't end turn (can still be used on yourself)
Other improvements:
- Non-controlled Dudes thrown in water are now less dumb when it comes to find land
- Getting out of water is now easier
- Non-controlled Dudes now automatically jump away when on top of another Dude's head
- Changed the animation for when the ragdoll ends while under water (still work in progress)
- Landmines can now explode when hit by a bullet
Want to participate in the betterment of Wardudes? Join our Discord Server and let us know your thoughts!
Changed files in this update