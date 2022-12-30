Wardudes Update 1.26

Hello dudes and dudettes!

Thank you for playing Wardudes during the first week of release, and thank you to everyone who joined the Discord server and gave us their feedback about the game!

As promised, we listened to you feedback and after just 7 days we managed to fix and tune in many aspects of the game:

Bugs/performance fix:

Improved performance when camera gets near/under water

Fixed a bug where the paracute of drops collided with trees

Fixed a bug where mines could explode during turn start, dealing no damage

Fixed a bug where explosive barrels didn't deal damage

Heavily reduced the chance of getting items to fall through the terrain by standing on them

Game balancing:

The shovel now removes 5 seconds from your timer each time you use it

Grenades now do more damage in a slightly bigger area

Tnt now does less damage in a slightly smaller area

Gunner class now has 2 barbed wire fences instead of 3

Machine gun now does 10 dmg for each bullet hit (instead of 15)

Medic syringe now heals 25 instead of 40, but doesn't end turn (can still be used on yourself)

Other improvements:

Non-controlled Dudes thrown in water are now less dumb when it comes to find land

Getting out of water is now easier

Non-controlled Dudes now automatically jump away when on top of another Dude's head

Changed the animation for when the ragdoll ends while under water (still work in progress)

Landmines can now explode when hit by a bullet

Want to participate in the betterment of Wardudes? Join our Discord Server and let us know your thoughts!