Sneak In update for 30 December 2022

Quality of life update

Share · View all patches · Build 10233552 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quality update for Sneak In! Some bugs have been fixed. In the 9th level in particular, the marbles were going backwards, the path of the level was badly defined.

Among fixes, there was also a problem with loading the world leaderboard.

Apart from the fixes there are some other changes. For example the game help now includes a description for bonuses or when you press a button in a level, the level opens directly without having a pop-up before loading the level.

That's it for the new year's surprise update,
Happy New Year to all
Xavier aka Binogure

