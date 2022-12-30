 Skip to content

Crawl Tactics update for 30 December 2022

v1.3.5

30 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balancing/ Now weapons and armors will appear more often as battle rewards.
Balancing/ Better skill books rewards as dungeon level increases.
Balancing/ Now you cannot dismiss just hired companions on town.
Balancing/ Default Level modifier of Tavern is decreased from -1 to -2.
Balancing/ Hireable units on tavern for each dungeon level are a little bit nerfed.
Balancing/ Bonus damage of hunter's ring is decreased from 300 to 180
UI/ Added a checkbox to display skills on HUD in order of skill slots.
Bug fix/ Bug: Can use Exchange and Teleport skills on Silence state.
Bug fix/ Bug: Can upgrade skills earned by gears and stick to the character if the player upgrade the skill.

