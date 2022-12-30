v1.3.5

Balancing/ Now weapons and armors will appear more often as battle rewards.

Balancing/ Better skill books rewards as dungeon level increases.

Balancing/ Now you cannot dismiss just hired companions on town.

Balancing/ Default Level modifier of Tavern is decreased from -1 to -2.

Balancing/ Hireable units on tavern for each dungeon level are a little bit nerfed.

Balancing/ Bonus damage of hunter's ring is decreased from 300 to 180

UI/ Added a checkbox to display skills on HUD in order of skill slots.

Bug fix/ Bug: Can use Exchange and Teleport skills on Silence state.

Bug fix/ Bug: Can upgrade skills earned by gears and stick to the character if the player upgrade the skill.