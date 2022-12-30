 Skip to content

Portal Dungeon update for 30 December 2022

Portal Dungeon - Update v0.98866

Portal Dungeon - Update v0.98866

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions and Changes

  • Added a mechanism for saving level progress, now you can interrupt the game at any time, and continue playing when you have time.
    (The portal that continues the progress of the level will appear at the entrance of the village)
    The following will save the level progress:

    • Settings page > Return to main menu.
    • Leave the game.

The following will discard level progress:

  • Settings page > Return to the village to enter the settlement page.

  • Clear all levels or fail and enter the settlement page.

  • Added a return to village button on the settings page.

  • Added a button to reset [Binding Keys] on the Settings page.

  • Item selection and item sales pages will now display the item rank.

  • Ability balance of items.

  • Enhanced characters: Soldier and Old Dad.

  • Updated some descriptions.

