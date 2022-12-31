December Regular Update Notes

Developer notes before Early Access can be read here.[url=]https://tumblbug.com/polarpenguinpost/community/creator[/url]

Hello, we're Little Lemon Bolb!

t's the end of 2022. Let's start the last developer note of the 2022 year of the Polar Penguin Post.

A regional order filter will be added to the right side of the order.

It was difficult to find the necessary order form in the mixed order form. To improve this, we have added a regional order filter.

This function can be used from the fourth day when a "recovery area" appears and there are two delivery customers. Changed how inventory displays property ranges and sizes.

We merged the attribute compartment, which was divided into 3 pages of harm damage / causing damage/ delivery size, into 1 compartment. Added letter ascending/descending filters at the top of the inventory.

The Filter button at the top of the inventory lets you sort your shipments up and down by name. If there is any damage to the item, the bag will pause and the name of the Item that is missing the hour.

In case of 100% delivery failure, we slowed down the bag. It will be easier to recognize the damage of the delivery.

And Hour pointed out the name of one of the missing/damaged items and emphasized the damaged/missed delivery once more. If a temperature bag and a temperature packing material are used, the range of use is fixed to the temperature of the packaging material or bag.

The temperature system will continue to balance. Day 1 of the lobby screen will be added with the Day 1 arrow. When the minimum quantity on Day 1 is achieved, an 'early leaving work' arrow appears. Other amendments report

Damage properties have been added to cotton, pickles, vinegar, and rye bread.

The 'high temperature damage' of kerosene and ethanol items has disappeared.

Corrected damage error of lamb and gas tank.

Corrected the error of perfect stamping when water and food are missing packaging.

The error that caused the inventory scroll bar to be distorted when you went to this game by continuing has been corrected.

Minor changes have been made to the wheel scroll feel.

The 'Rip' breakage range of the scissors has been changed to be limited to the edge of the blade only.

I modified the packaging material text to make it easier to understand.

Corrected the error of Day1's metabolism output.

Fixed an error where some detailed classifications were not displayed in the lobby inventory.

We will come back to you with the January Developer Note in the new year of 23.

We hope you have a great year. Thank you as always.