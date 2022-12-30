Camera View Update

This update makes a number of improvements to the way you can control the camera in-game...

You can now bind mouse axis in the Control Settings menu. By default the game will use the mouse to control the camera rotation. However, because this has been added in just now you'll need to bind the mouse axis manually or click the "Restore Defaults" button to reset all controls.

This now supersedes the old "Mouse Look" option in the Game Settings menu and so this has been removed. The speed sliders do still work though so you can to tweak those to your preferred settings.

You can also bind the mouse to the cyclic to control the helicopters but it's not really recommended. I will be developing better mouse controls shortly.

There are now some new camera controls in the Control Settings menu....

Camera Horizontal Position - allows you to reposition the camera left & right. Also works in cockpit view.

Camera Vertical Position - allows you to reposition the camera up & down. Also works in cockpit view.

Ext. Camera Dolly - allows you to move the camera forwards & backwards. Only works in external chase cam.

These allow you to position the camera to your own preference. Want an "over the shoulder" external chase cam. You can do that! Need to move the pilot's seat position higher up? You can do that too!

Positions are not saved between missions.

Cockpit MFD Physical Zoom

You can now zoom into the the cockpit MFDs in the same way as the virtual MFDs e.g. by using the "Cycle MFD Sizes" key or "Modifier 1 + MFD Button 1". There is only a single zoom level but it basically makes the MFD full screen.

The main HUD remains overlaid on the screen so you can keep an eye on altitude and autopilot modes etc.