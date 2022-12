Share · View all patches · Build 10233336 · Last edited 30 December 2022 – 15:19:13 UTC by Wendy

Hey,

Sorry I screw up in the saving system and skills didn't save correctly.

ːwinter2019happybulbː Check the Official Discord where I am always active.

Change Log:

Skills should be saved correctly now.

That's it, have a nice day.

David ːwinter2019happyyulː