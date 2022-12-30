Entomophobia v0.33

Added The Mighty Beetle, a couple of songs, and a lot of visual stuff.

Added:

Added the fenced edge to "The Fields" map.

Added walls to the Edge of "The Warehouse" map.

Added The Mighty Beetle Item Pickup:



The Might Beetle Pickup when grabbed will cause all goop and shells that were left behind to get sucked toward the player.

Currently, it is a 1% drop rate from any Enemy. (This will probably go down at a later time)

Created and Added 10 new enemies for The Warehouse map.

Added two new songs that I made:

These are songs that I created, so it is a completely different style from the song that was made by RFS. I'll make more soon to add more variety, but for now, a 3x in music is good.

The music now when complete will choose the next song to start playing after 5-30 seconds when the previous song is over.

Added more structure to the places where Barns will eventually be.

probably added some other stuff that I forgot about from earlier in the week.

Changed:

Lowered the bloom on The Fields map, to make brighter colors have more contrast.

