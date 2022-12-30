Mining with explosives

Today's weekly patch is dedicated to new ways to mine ores - with explosives!

Explosive charge is the basic ingredient for all explosives.

It can be bought from the Merchant, or crafted by the Engineer using sand and molten ingots.

The most exciting thing to craft is the bomb launcher, craftable right after defeating the Metal Core.

This fearsome weapon will use explosive charges as ammo, firing small bombs that will stick to surfaces and can be detonated by pressing the "secondary fire" button (or they will detonate automatically after 6 seconds).

Another thing that you can craft are explosive blocks, the same ones that you can randomly encounter underground.

Activating explosive blocks by hand might be a bit tedious, but after you defeat the Decomposer, you can craft a wireless detonator to do so remotely!

The device will detonate not only the bombs placed by you, but also the ones that were originally generated underground!

Backpack size has been increased from 28 slots to 36, since the current size feels a bit too small for the number of items in the game.

At some point I'm going to add a way to increase it even further.

And finally, lamp blocks have been changed and they now (subjectively) look better than before.



And some minor things: