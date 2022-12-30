The "shortcut function" in the previous 1.04 update caused two known bugs (1. The archive was stuck; 2. The prop was used incorrectly)
Urgent repair, sorry for the inconvenience! When the function test is OK, return to it again.
武林鸡侠传 update for 30 December 2022
Repair and update 1.04-1
