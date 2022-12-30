 Skip to content

武林鸡侠传 update for 30 December 2022

Repair and update 1.04-1

Build 10233257

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The "shortcut function" in the previous 1.04 update caused two known bugs (1. The archive was stuck; 2. The prop was used incorrectly)
Urgent repair, sorry for the inconvenience! When the function test is OK, return to it again.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1240611
