Patch Notes, Version 1.021

A small update to push out a few convenient features and fixes while I continue the gamepad revamp. Here are the changes:

UI:

-Added a glow effect to the pointer to improve visibility.

-Added a new filter to the crafting screen to only show equipped items.

Battle:

-Status and cosmetic effects should now scale with character size, including very large or small custom characters.

-Fixed an issue where Gag Reflex was failing to trigger against certain skills.

-Increased the regen effect on the bulwark armor to 15%.