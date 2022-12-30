 Skip to content

Eden's Last Sunrise update for 30 December 2022

Patch Notes, Version 1.021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small update to push out a few convenient features and fixes while I continue the gamepad revamp. Here are the changes:

UI:
-Added a glow effect to the pointer to improve visibility.
-Added a new filter to the crafting screen to only show equipped items.

Battle:
-Status and cosmetic effects should now scale with character size, including very large or small custom characters.
-Fixed an issue where Gag Reflex was failing to trigger against certain skills.
-Increased the regen effect on the bulwark armor to 15%.

