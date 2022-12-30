Hotfix - 29/12 # 1.050.3&4

Hi folks,
The last two hotfixes resolve some outstanding issues that couldn't wait for the next regular patch. And also implement some QoL additions I was working on at the time. You can read more in the patch notes below.
Hotfix - 29/12 # 1.050.3
Low Tier cards that loot Commodities could drop Legendary items in high-level areas.
Commodity Codex tags displayed that they can't be purchased in Towns.
Tweaked the Codex tags of specific cards to make them more transparent.
Tweaked the cards that loot Commodities:
- They'll take into account the rarity drops.
- They'll no longer drop Legendaries.
- They'll no longer drop cards excluded from area rewards.
- They'll no longer drop cards if the player doesn't have their expertise.
- The Tier of the potential drops is up to Card Level + 1 (Max 8) instead of area-depended.
- Local Export or Import will no longer bypass these rules but have a double drop rate.
In Character Creation: Added a search function in the Preview Perks section. You can filter perks by effects, keywords, text in the description, etc.
Hotfix - 30/12 # 1.050.4
- In Character Creation, picking a second shapeshifter classification wasn't updating to its default artwork.
- Added a warning in the shapeshifter artwork field that it will revert automatically to the default artwork if you return to the Species tab. Change it only after you have finalized your Species/Classification selection.
- Fixed an issue with Farthings boosting perks; they'll now correctly affect only Actions with the Farthings effect.
- The "eye" icon for "Battlefield Overview" and "Look around" was upside down.
- In Character Creation: Added a search function in the Backgrounds & Starting kits section. You can filter the various options by effects, keywords, text in the description, etc.
