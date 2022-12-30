Hotfix - 29/12 # 1.050.3&4

Share · View all patches · Build 10232720 · Last edited 30 December 2022 – 12:19:11 UTC by Wendy

Hi folks,

The last two hotfixes resolve some outstanding issues that couldn't wait for the next regular patch. And also implement some QoL additions I was working on at the time. You can read more in the patch notes below.

Hotfix - 29/12 # 1.050.3

Low Tier cards that loot Commodities could drop Legendary items in high-level areas.

Commodity Codex tags displayed that they can't be purchased in Towns.

Tweaked the Codex tags of specific cards to make them more transparent.

Tweaked the cards that loot Commodities: They'll take into account the rarity drops. They'll no longer drop Legendaries. They'll no longer drop cards excluded from area rewards. They'll no longer drop cards if the player doesn't have their expertise. The Tier of the potential drops is up to Card Level + 1 (Max 8) instead of area-depended. Local Export or Import will no longer bypass these rules but have a double drop rate.

In Character Creation: Added a search function in the Preview Perks section. You can filter perks by effects, keywords, text in the description, etc.

Hotfix - 30/12 # 1.050.4