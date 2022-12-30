New Version Update 0.5.2

Hello everyone
This version will be the last version that will use UE4. The next main patch will be 0.6.0 which will be changed to UE5. (There are still bug fixes/ hotfixes in 0.5.x) All new content that hasn't been added yet, will be added in this version.
For the WIP, and progress update. I will post it in a few weeks.
Thank you, and Wishing you all a happy, healthy New Year!
Bug fixes
- Car rolls away when player jumping or climbing
- Random items floating in the air (Farm with seeker nest)
- Puzzle door not save
- The dog leans,spins or has an error rotation when the vehicle rolls over.
- The elevator in the mine cannot transport object, lockers
- Destroy the fish pond and the fish are still swimming.
- Interior props does not load when saving inside a house or building.
- Wooden spike status not saved
- Carcass not saved
- Some Outhouse door cant open
- Cant climb some ladder (Bandit tree base)
- Arrows UI overlaps with Player status UI (weight, heat, etc.)
- Can't use a knife, Machete etc... to destroy and harvest resources from bushes
Optimization
Optimize shader can reduce stuttering when load and unload level, But there are still more than a thousand items that I need to fix. I will continue to fix more in the next patch.
- reduce texture size
- clean up unused texture
- Optimized some shaders.
- Project file size reduced from 25gb to 20gb
New Feature
- Survivors Camp
For now, there will be only trading features. And you can also enter this area without having to complete a quest.
- New Gun added : Semi auto shotgun (Can only be traded from survivor camp)
Environment
- New Water Shader
- Add River (Still unable to fish in the river)
Changed files in this update