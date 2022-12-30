New Version Update 0.5.2

Hello everyone

This version will be the last version that will use UE4. The next main patch will be 0.6.0 which will be changed to UE5. (There are still bug fixes/ hotfixes in 0.5.x) All new content that hasn't been added yet, will be added in this version.

For the WIP, and progress update. I will post it in a few weeks.

Thank you, and Wishing you all a happy, healthy New Year!

Bug fixes

Car rolls away when player jumping or climbing

Random items floating in the air (Farm with seeker nest)

Puzzle door not save

The dog leans,spins or has an error rotation when the vehicle rolls over.

The elevator in the mine cannot transport object, lockers

Destroy the fish pond and the fish are still swimming.

Interior props does not load when saving inside a house or building.

Wooden spike status not saved

Carcass not saved

Some Outhouse door cant open

Cant climb some ladder (Bandit tree base)

Arrows UI overlaps with Player status UI (weight, heat, etc.)

Can't use a knife, Machete etc... to destroy and harvest resources from bushes

Optimization

Optimize shader can reduce stuttering when load and unload level, But there are still more than a thousand items that I need to fix. I will continue to fix more in the next patch.

reduce texture size

clean up unused texture

Optimized some shaders.

Project file size reduced from 25gb to 20gb

New Feature

Survivors Camp

For now, there will be only trading features. And you can also enter this area without having to complete a quest. New Gun added : Semi auto shotgun (Can only be traded from survivor camp)

Environment