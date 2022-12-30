 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Land of Towers Playtest update for 30 December 2022

Updates notes for 30 December 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 10232479 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added freezing mode for items - pick up an item and hold the trigger. To cancel the freeze mode - grab the item and hold the trigger again.
Added feature last tool. Hold down the A button (right controller) and then hold down the side button. You will have the tool that you used the last time in your hands.
Added feature last inventory item. Hold down the X button (left controller) and then hold down the side button. You will have in your hands the item that you took the last time from the inventory.
Staples have been added - now it has become easier to attach objects to each other.
Large logs, sawhorses and squares have been added.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2239411
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link