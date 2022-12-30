Updates notes for 30 December 2022

Added freezing mode for items - pick up an item and hold the trigger. To cancel the freeze mode - grab the item and hold the trigger again.

Added feature last tool. Hold down the A button (right controller) and then hold down the side button. You will have the tool that you used the last time in your hands.

Added feature last inventory item. Hold down the X button (left controller) and then hold down the side button. You will have in your hands the item that you took the last time from the inventory.

Staples have been added - now it has become easier to attach objects to each other.

Large logs, sawhorses and squares have been added.