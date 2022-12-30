 Skip to content

Reconcile with the cat [Cat + Tank + Ningen = Roguelike] update for 30 December 2022

v0.136.3b : Major update (first half)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for your patience.
We have finally completed the game engine and are ready to start working on the game in earnest.
We would like to thank all of you who have supported us. Thank you.

At the beginning of the new year, we will implement the tank system as the second half of a major update.
The tank system itself is ready, but the balance and item creation are not ready in time.

However, we will do our best during the New Year holidays to deliver it as soon as possible.
Please look forward to it.

Have a Happy New Year!

