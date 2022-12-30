12/30 Spiritual Wonderland Version Update Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 10232258 · Last edited 30 December 2022 – 10:39:30 UTC by Wendy

Dear agent

It is estimated that the version of the Spirit Mirror System will be updated at 12/30 18:30 (UTC/GMT:+8:00). It is estimated that 180 minutes of updates will be required to restart the server. The online agents will be forced to offline. Please offline in advance to avoid losses! We will inform you after the server is opened. Please forgive us for the inconvenience caused by the agent simulation training!

Compensation will be issued for this update: Holy Coin x10000

Benefit function: weekly exemption role

This week, you can experience the role for free. The agent camp: Su Qingli, Shang Xiang, Jiahui, Yeluo, Ling Zhengying, Ge Yongming

Simulated Spirit Complaining Camp: Lord Bachi, Nie Xiaoqian, Yu Ji, Spoon

Welfare activities: farewell to the old and welcome the new "one year old with the sound of firecrackers, spring breeze brings warmth into Tusu"

The first spring of the New Year theme opens!

Collect the accumulated activity after completing the task: Ge Yongming - Golden Dragon Series of Thread Embroidery, Wu Qizhi - Firecracker (Back) in the Spring Festival, New Year's Day Head - Welcome the Spring Festival

New Activity

● Opening of limited time exchange activity: "Soul Coming IV"

"The last member of the women's group - Snow White! Now she has joined the group, and the group of Soul's arrival has been assembled“

Time: 2022/12/30-2023/1/13

Activity rules:

During the activity period, you can exchange all the white snow snow clothes for white snow snow special effect hair and white snow snow Equip the whole outfit to activate the special effects exclusive to the women's group!

● Shopping mall special effect jewelry updating

"Welcome the sound of firecrackers in the Spring Festival, and the Jade Rabbit lights up to send good luck"

New Year's Day New Year's Day back decoration in the mall: white snow - jade rabbit lamp · auspiciousness

Wearing New Year jewelry to feel the atmosphere of saying goodbye to the old and welcoming the new

● Time limited accumulative recharging activity: "Heyuan Fangyuan"

"The white robe rides the crane from the cloud, and the female sacrifices clasp their palms to pray"

Time: 2022/12/30-2022/1/27

Recharge up to 3000/6000 yuan accumulatively during the activity time, receive limited Lingzhengying Heling hairstyle and Luofang Praying hairstyle, and unlock other hair colors corresponding to the currency, totaling 11 hair colors. This series of hair color will not be available again in the regular operation activities within three months after the end of the activity.

● The fourth phase of Brilliant Mall will be opened in a limited time

Time: 2022/12/30-2023/1/13

Blooming Soul Coins You can obtain 120, 80, 30, 15, 10 and 1 Blooming Soul Coins by drawing the Blooming Soul Treasure Box You can purchase exclusive clothing of limited Brilliant Mall with Brilliant Coin

In this issue, the exclusive clothing of Blooming Mall is: Snow white snow series (the skin will not be sold back)

It can be exchanged for the single skin in the current Blooming Treasure Box

This issue's exclusive clothing for the Blooming Treasure Box is: Nalan Lotus Dance - Wine Red Temptation, Fragrance - Fascination for Luxury White, Wei Qingyu - Fanning Sweetheart

You can buy high popularity return costumes in the Blooming Mall!

The costumes for this return period are: Wuqizhi - Romantic Full House, Lingzhengying - Laser Sword · Blue Demon, Jiahui - Beach Memory, Lingzhengying - Dimensional Battle, Yuji - Pine Crane, Manlin - Spring Festival Lucky, Xing Tian - Burning Flame, Xiaopi - Pajama Party, Lingzhengying - Weiqing Language, Summer Rain - Ice Magic Butterfly, Su Qingli - Spirit Butterfly Dance, Spoon Madness - Pajama Party

Brilliant Mall will regularly refresh the limited avatar box of Brilliant!

The limited avatar box of this issue is: neon colorful dynamic avatar box

After the closure of each phase of Blooming Mall, the Blooming Coin will be emptied. Players are requested to purchase items in time The Brilliant Mall will be updated every half a month

[New fitting room]

Blooming Treasure Box: Nalanlian Dance Wine Red Temptation Series, Shangxiang Fascination Luxury White Series, Wei Qingyu Fanmi Sweetheart Series, Xiaoxue Soul: Snow Series

Lingshi&Ancient Coin Mall: Snow Jade Rabbit Lantern · Auspicious

Jinling Shopping Mall: Nalanlian Dance Wine Red Temptation Series, Shangxiang Fascinating Luxury White Series, Wei Qingyu Fanmi Sweetheart Series, Xiaoxue Soul: Snow Series

Returning to Jinling Mall: Wuqizhi - Romantic Full House, Lingzhengying - Laser Sword · Blue Demon, Jiahui - Beach Memory, Lingzhengying - Dimensional Battle, Yuji - Send Crane, Manlin - Spring Festival Luck, Xingtian - Burning Flame, Pi - Pajama Party, Lingzhengying - Weiqing Language, Summer Rain - Ice Butterfly, Su Qingli - Fairy Butterfly Dance, Spoon Madness - Pajama Party

Function Adjustment

Delete the secondary confirmation box for adding friends BGM switches back to default Font color adjustment of benefit label Added a 5-second countdown for exiting the internal game Optimized the array eye position of the church map

Balance Adjustment

The number of times a magpie hits a scout Consume times only after small star exchange is successful

[Problem Repair]