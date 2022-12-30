 Skip to content

CarX Drift Racing Online update for 30 December 2022

PTR 2.16.0 with VR Support

CarX Drift Racing Online update for 30 December 2022

PTR 2.16.0 with VR Support

To switch to the beta version of the update, you must select it in the BETA VERSIONS section of Steam.
To do this, right-click on the CarX Drift Racing Online project in the Library section, select the menu item Properties - BETA VERSIONS and select the latest PTR version in the drop-down list.

Patchnote:

  • Added support for VR helmets. At game launch player can select the execution environment for VR set. For Oculus helmets it is recommended to choose the Oculus execution environment, for helmets from other manufacturers Steam VR. You can also turn VR mode on or off in the graphics settings.

  • Redesigned car dealership. Added category "Favorites" and groupings by manufacturers

  • Added support for Moza Racing R9 steering wheel

