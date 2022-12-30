Added - Vulkan graphics API for Linux
Added - A lock on the Deorbit tool Undock button (during stage ‘wait for time window’)
Fixed - Landing gear still up at spawn on orbit platforms (when LG set on manual)
Fixed - Screenshot F12 on Linux that provoked a white screen glitch
Fixed - UI bug when restoring a mission involving Orbit Launch
(launchTime text was still displayed after launched)
Flight Of Nova update for 30 December 2022
[build 760.026]
