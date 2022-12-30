 Skip to content

This is a Ghost update for 30 December 2022

Update v0.2.39

Build 10232161 · Last edited by Wendy

Fix:
Various collisions

Changes :
Improved counter with new values.
The counter can be activated from the journal.
Step noise has a higher attenuation.

New features:
Added several objects to the FynchFarm, LittleHouse

