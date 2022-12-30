Update v0.2.39

Fix:
Various collisions
Changes :
Improved counter with new values.
The counter can be activated from the journal.
Step noise has a higher attenuation.
New features:
Added several objects to the FynchFarm, LittleHouse
Changed files in this update