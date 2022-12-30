 Skip to content

War Thunder update for 30 December 2022

Update 2.23.0.42

Build 10231996

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Aircraft

  • R-23T, R-24T, R-27R missiles — the dominance of heat signatures for jet engines and flares in the missile seekers has been adjusted.
  • J35XS - ammo capacity of the forward-firing cannon has been increased to 120 rounds.
  • Missing detonation in the shell and charge cellars of naval vessels has been fixed.

The current provided changelog reflects the major changes within the game as part of this Update. Some updates, additions and fixes may not be listed in the provided notes. War Thunder is constantly improving and specific fixes may be implemented without the client being updated.

