Happy New Year! Swine King is Officially Out!

Happy new year! Hope everyone stays warm and healthy during this cold weather!

This week, we officially released the Swine King to the public branch! The Swine King has unique storylines with his love of life, Goddess of the Moon. Come to check out their love story and give them a happy ending (or a bad ending)!

The game is also on Taptap International (Android) and Aifadian (iOS and Android Beta testing), please pick your favorite platforms!

Formally known as the General of Galaxy in his previous life, Swine King starts with 2 initial relics. The Bottomless Stomach also grants him special ability to devouring consumables to accumulate hunger points.

Devouring consumables during combat:

Click on his “Stomach” next to the Energy

Pick up to 5 consumables to devour

Click “confirm”!





Similar to other characters, Swine King has to meet certain conditions to enter the final chapter:

Heaven: No condition needed

Soul Mountains: Collaborate with Golden Eyebrow, Or Good, Or Evil

The Plane of Eternity:Good or Evil

Swine King also comes with 2 special companions: The Fat Pig and The Hungry Pig!

Fat Pig: Available after beating Swine King Trial 0



Hungry Pig: Available after beating Swine King Trial 1



Now you can build a dream team like this!



Appendix: compare conditions to enter the final chapter across heroes!

