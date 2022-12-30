DD#102 A Floor That Allows You to Learn New Languages.

Hi, everyone. Happy New Year! Welcome to another new developer's diary!

I took some time to open up another new floor of the Grand Library this week even though the art assets are not ready yet. But, the most important and funniest part is the functionality of this floor.

This is the Floor of Language in the Grand Library.



You can see characters floating on this floor. They will approach you if you are detected. (They have 360-degree full vision around them rather than a vision range that can only see the front like many other hostile entities. After all, you can hardly tell which side is their front anyway.)

However, look on the good side. You have a chance to avoid the fight if you can pronounce those characters correctly. Thus, if you know the language to which such characters belong this place is not as dangerous as it sounds.

Early this week, 46 Japanese Katakana characters were first added as a proof of concept, followed by 46 Japanese Hiragana characters. That's not so hard as there are only 92 different characters. (Right, this is malevolent sarcasm. :P)

What makes things really a bit more crazy is when 13 different Kanji characters were added to appear on this floor. Good news to people who know Chinese/Japanese/Korean all the different ways of pronouncing those Kanjis are recognized.



For example, you can input either Chinese Pinyin "Jing," Japanese Kun Reading "Kagami," Japanese On Reading "kyou"/"kei" or Korean "gyeong" when the character "鏡" appears.

However, it can still be extremely hard for people who don't know any of those Asian languages. Thus, the chance of Kanji appearing is currently tuned down a bit.

Successfully pronouncing a character will reward you with exp while failing to pronounce them will turn them into hostile entities that literally attack you.

Don't worry. You can still defeat them in battle. They are not very tough and can easily be pew-pewed down by your firearms. However, in comparison, correctly pronouncing them can reward more exp. That's the purpose of this system. Maybe you shall consider starting to learn a new language. (Part of the reason I added this floor at the current stage is quite pragmatic. Someone is learning Japanese recently and I am helping. This game is also just so powerful to allow all kinds of strange functionalities.) :)

Meanwhile, our story continues this week. You will make choice to decide the fate of an NPC to kill or to spare. You will have a chance to decide who shall be your ally in your current investigation between two rival factions.



Certainly, the one you less favored will be a bit salty to you.

But, if previously you decided to maintain a good relationship between both of them. You may have a chance to convince them to temporarily work together.

Or, if you are a lone-wolf type, you may want to choose neither of them and find your own way to progress.

Other small changes of this week include faith tenet categories, the loot from Twisted Nuns, the Hellenism brief, and bug fixes.

This is the last developer's diary of this year. The first developer's diary of 2023 will come next week.

Today's changelog:

############Content#################

[Lost in the Sand]Story continues. (4 different choices to continue. 1 of them depends on your previous choice. Variable from 740 to 750.)

[The Grand Library]Floor of Religion and Floor of Language will no longer spwan hositle entities near the teleport circle.

############Debug##################

[Wrong Side of History]Fixed a bug that the position of 2 NPCs is incorrect after the first meeting with Trump and leaving the room. (Thanks to 7.ti's bug report.)

[Lost in the Sand]Fixed the Atenist book's incorrect icon.