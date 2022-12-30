Regular Update Information v1.5.2 (2022/12/30)

It's time to regular update. (v1.5.2)

The contents of today's update are as follows.

Added the following new classes

Gordon Highlanders (British Empire)

Ghilzais Walking Artillery (Inscription Umma of Ghilzai)

Ottoman Bronze Cannon (Barakzai Dynasty)

Camel Artillery (Army of Pashtunwali)

Canon de l’Empereur (Summon)

Added the following skills for unique units

"Gun Line Building" (Farrokh Kamarzad & Louis Cavagnari)

Field Construction "Jandi Camal" (Aisha Abdali & Karim Khan)

Added biographies of the following unique units (in JP version)

Aisha Abdali

Apollinary Vasnetsov

Suzdal

Gus Khrustalny

Added face graphics for the following unique units

Farrokh Kamarzad

Karim Khan

Dara Alkarakul

Nicolai Stolietov

Added character graphics for the following unique units

Richard Browne

Herbert MacPherson

James Rollins

Georgia Blackwell

Hubert Glover

Louis Cavagnari

Lonny Stoney

Henry Jenkins

Nicolai Stolietov

Gregory Molostov

Daniil Vinogradov

Kliment Khlebnikov

Karim Khan

Farrokh Kamarzad

Faiz Muhammad

Alek Stolymonov

Unsari Al Cemal

Hider Khan

Rahim Alshenia

Javid Salihzai

Dara Alkarakul

In addition, the character graphics of existing artillery units have been changed

=========================================================

If the launcher does not run normally in your environment, please let us know on the bulletin board.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1481720/discussions/0/3073117690252581127/

You can access the stable version of the game by following the steps below, so please use it if you want to avoid the influence of regular updates on the save data, or if you want to play with the past game balance.

==========