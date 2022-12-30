Regular Update Information v1.5.2 (2022/12/30)

It's time to regular update. (v1.5.2)
The contents of today's update are as follows.
- Added the following new classes
- Gordon Highlanders (British Empire)
- Ghilzais Walking Artillery (Inscription Umma of Ghilzai)
- Ottoman Bronze Cannon (Barakzai Dynasty)
- Camel Artillery (Army of Pashtunwali)
- Canon de l’Empereur (Summon)
- Added the following skills for unique units
- "Gun Line Building" (Farrokh Kamarzad & Louis Cavagnari)
- Field Construction "Jandi Camal" (Aisha Abdali & Karim Khan)
- Added biographies of the following unique units (in JP version)
- Aisha Abdali
- Apollinary Vasnetsov
- Suzdal
- Gus Khrustalny
- Added face graphics for the following unique units
- Farrokh Kamarzad
- Karim Khan
- Dara Alkarakul
- Nicolai Stolietov
- Added character graphics for the following unique units
- Richard Browne
- Herbert MacPherson
- James Rollins
- Georgia Blackwell
- Hubert Glover
- Louis Cavagnari
- Lonny Stoney
- Henry Jenkins
- Nicolai Stolietov
- Gregory Molostov
- Daniil Vinogradov
- Kliment Khlebnikov
- Karim Khan
- Farrokh Kamarzad
- Faiz Muhammad
- Alek Stolymonov
- Unsari Al Cemal
- Hider Khan
- Rahim Alshenia
- Javid Salihzai
- Dara Alkarakul
In addition, the character graphics of existing artillery units have been changed
=========================================================
- If the launcher does not run normally in your environment, please let us know on the bulletin board.
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1481720/discussions/0/3073117690252581127/
You can access the stable version of the game by following the steps below, so please use it if you want to avoid the influence of regular updates on the save data, or if you want to play with the past game balance.
==========
Changed files in this update