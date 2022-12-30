 Skip to content

ShemHaMephorash update for 30 December 2022

Regular Update Information v1.5.2 (2022/12/30)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's time to regular update. (v1.5.2)

The contents of today's update are as follows.

  • Added the following new classes
  • Gordon Highlanders (British Empire)
  • Ghilzais Walking Artillery (Inscription Umma of Ghilzai)
  • Ottoman Bronze Cannon (Barakzai Dynasty)
  • Camel Artillery (Army of Pashtunwali)
  • Canon de l’Empereur (Summon)
  • Added the following skills for unique units
  • "Gun Line Building" (Farrokh Kamarzad & Louis Cavagnari)
  • Field Construction "Jandi Camal" (Aisha Abdali & Karim Khan)
  • Added biographies of the following unique units (in JP version)
  • Aisha Abdali
  • Apollinary Vasnetsov
  • Suzdal
  • Gus Khrustalny
  • Added face graphics for the following unique units
  • Farrokh Kamarzad
  • Karim Khan
  • Dara Alkarakul
  • Nicolai Stolietov
  • Added character graphics for the following unique units
  • Richard Browne
  • Herbert MacPherson
  • James Rollins
  • Georgia Blackwell
  • Hubert Glover
  • Louis Cavagnari
  • Lonny Stoney
  • Henry Jenkins
  • Nicolai Stolietov
  • Gregory Molostov
  • Daniil Vinogradov
  • Kliment Khlebnikov
  • Karim Khan
  • Farrokh Kamarzad
  • Faiz Muhammad
  • Alek Stolymonov
  • Unsari Al Cemal
  • Hider Khan
  • Rahim Alshenia
  • Javid Salihzai
  • Dara Alkarakul

In addition, the character graphics of existing artillery units have been changed

You can access the stable version of the game by following the steps below, so please use it if you want to avoid the influence of regular updates on the save data, or if you want to play with the past game balance.

Changed files in this update

ShemHaMephorash Content jpn Depot 1481721
ShemHaMephorash Content eng Depot 1481722
ShemHaMephorash Content Common Depot 1481723
