Join in by:

1. Use AU Playbook (comes free with Impostor Factory) to make a quick 4-panel comic, like this:

2. Post the comic on our Discord ( discord.gg/rA4rXzC )'s contest board and/or Twitter/Instagram with #auplaybook tag.

That's it d-(' ' d-) Cheers, looking forward to some fun ideas! We got some Bestest Dancers comic prints (+signed) to give out as prizes.

Hope everyone's having a good holiday season & staying warm~!