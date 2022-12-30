 Skip to content

Medusa Frontier update for 30 December 2022

Build 0.1.2.5 Dawn and Darkness Update

This update includes features intended for the final product.
Day and Night cycles are considered significant features of the final product and intended game experience.

Added:
Day / Night Cycle approximately 70 minutes per Sol.
MiniMap of nearby terrain.
Heavy Base Walls
Heavy Base corner.
*Half Wall.

Changes:
View Distance adjusted(about 240 units)
Build Mode: 4x4 Floor / Roof.
Build Mode: Wall Piece mesh has -1.0 height offset.
Build Mode: Roof Piece Removed / replaced.
Build Mode: Corner Wall.
Build Mode: Corner Floor
Build Mode: 45 degree angle roof
Some shadows and Lightmaps Disabled for development.
*Lighting unified for Objects and terrain.

