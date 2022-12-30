Share · View all patches · Build 10231409 · Last edited 30 December 2022 – 05:39:20 UTC by Wendy

Build 0.1.2.5 Dawn and Darkness Update

This update includes features intended for the final product.

Day and Night cycles are considered significant features of the final product and intended game experience.

Added:

Day / Night Cycle approximately 70 minutes per Sol.

MiniMap of nearby terrain.

Heavy Base Walls

Heavy Base corner.

*Half Wall.

Changes:

View Distance adjusted(about 240 units)

Build Mode: 4x4 Floor / Roof.

Build Mode: Wall Piece mesh has -1.0 height offset.

Build Mode: Roof Piece Removed / replaced.

Build Mode: Corner Wall.

Build Mode: Corner Floor

Build Mode: 45 degree angle roof

Some shadows and Lightmaps Disabled for development.

*Lighting unified for Objects and terrain.