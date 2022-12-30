Celestial Modifier Revamp & Enemy Spawn Improvements

This update focuses on revamping the celestial modifiers to allow for interesting combinations and depth to the change in gameplay feel they provide.

The way enemy spawn timers are determined has also been revised and adjusted to hopefully feel more fair, prevent getting completely overrun as much, and reduce down-time after killing a large amount of enemies in a short burst.

Also, minor balance adjustments, changes, and bug fixes included.

Celestial Modifiers Revamp

The celestial modifier effects have been adjusted and redesigned to offer a trade-off and encourage mix-and-max customisation in game difficulty.

The overall functionality remains the same:

Achieve a victory to unlock the first celestial modifier

Visit the celestial modifier screen in the hangar section of the main menu to equip/unequip modifiers.

Achieve a victory with all previous modifiers equipped to unlock the next.

Experiment with and discover different combinations of modifiers to change the game in unique ways!

The Celestial modifier icons are based on zodiac constellations and their names have been added to their descriptions.

Gameplay

To help provide a consistent gameplay pattern across different builds and damage outputs, the way the timer between enemy spawns is determined has been adjusted. The goal is to make the game feel more fair by reducing the likeliness of negative events such as being flooded with enemies once a boss spawns or having a low damage output and amassing massive groups of enemies that are impossible to take down. Alternatively, situations where you are massively powerful and are waiting for action should be reduced.

Hopefully this will encourage more build diversity and experimentation as the difficulty adjusts accordingly.

Minor Gameplay Changes:

Added module type icons for upgrades to indicate if they are offensive of defensive - spot these icon badges next to module upgrades when levelling up!

Made it so that the charge bar for modules that do not fire automatically turn yellow when they reach max charge to indicate that it is ready to fire

Balance, Changes & Bugfixes