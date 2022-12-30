Update 1.0.7 - 2 new languages & important bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10231256 · Last edited 30 December 2022 – 04:59:07 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone, David here!

An update fixing important and not so important bugs but still necessary to do.

ːwinter2019happybulbː Check the Official Discord where I am always active.

Change Log:

Added new languages:

Italian

Ukranian

(NOTE: There may still be problems with some translations.)

Unique items like Artifact or Tools can only be crafted once.

Fixed bugs when equipping only a Hammer.

Now structures keep the rotation correctly.

Now collection nets shows the correct color when placing.

Collection nets no longer show an arrow once placed.

Russian flag now appears correctly.

Auto-save now saves correctly.

When loading games, the player will no longer be infinitely falling into the water.

Tweaked some translation terms.

Changed chinese font (it may be more readable).

Now switching to a weapon adds 0.5 seconds before it can be used.

Now pressing ESC will exit screenshot mode.

Tutorial will no longer appear when loading a game.

Tweaked some colors of plants for people with color blindness.

Thanks for playing my game, have a nice day/night and Merry Christmas!

David ːwinter2019happyyulː