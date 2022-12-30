Update 1.0.7 - 2 new languages & important bug fixes

Hello everyone, David here!
An update fixing important and not so important bugs but still necessary to do.
ːwinter2019happybulbː Check the Official Discord where I am always active.
Change Log:
- Added new languages:
- Italian
- Ukranian
(NOTE: There may still be problems with some translations.)
- Unique items like Artifact or Tools can only be crafted once.
- Fixed bugs when equipping only a Hammer.
- Now structures keep the rotation correctly.
- Now collection nets shows the correct color when placing.
- Collection nets no longer show an arrow once placed.
- Russian flag now appears correctly.
- Auto-save now saves correctly.
- When loading games, the player will no longer be infinitely falling into the water.
- Tweaked some translation terms.
- Changed chinese font (it may be more readable).
- Now switching to a weapon adds 0.5 seconds before it can be used.
- Now pressing ESC will exit screenshot mode.
- Tutorial will no longer appear when loading a game.
- Tweaked some colors of plants for people with color blindness.
Thanks for playing my game, have a nice day/night and Merry Christmas!
David ːwinter2019happyyulː
