Natural Selection 2 update for 30 December 2022

HOTFIX Update 344

30 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings!

We just deployed a hotfix to the game that resolves several issues with skill values not updating in certain cases. Your game version number will increase to reflect 344 after you receive the update from Steam.

Please allow time for the server operators to update their servers to the latest version as well.
Thanks to everyone for providing the useful data that led to these fixes!

Changelog

  • Fixed rounds submitted with less than 12 players preventing future rounds from submitting.
  • Fixed several issues that could cause a user's skill value to not be updated
  • Fixed a fade hallucination movement script error
  • Fixed a fade hallucination targeting marine error
  • Fixed Gorge bots infinitely building other players' clogs or hydras

