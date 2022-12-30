Blink God Update 1.19

Update
Add music selection function to Muriel interaction
Added the ability to talk to Muriel to stop the music or change it to the music you want.
Improvement of the music playback system
The way background music is played has changed significantly.
Now, depending on how much you concentrate on playing the game, it starts with calm music and changes to fast tempo and suspenseful music.
Add background music
Along with improving the music playback system, various background music has been added.
Add play time display
Added play time to the bottom of the chat log.
Bug fixes
Fixed the problem that some English text went outside the UI widget and typos.
Fixed an issue preventing invisible UI widgets from interacting with motion controllers.
Changed files in this update