Blink God Update 1.19

Share · View all patches · Build 10231133 · Last edited 30 December 2022 – 06:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Add music selection function to Muriel interaction

Added the ability to talk to Muriel to stop the music or change it to the music you want.

Improvement of the music playback system

The way background music is played has changed significantly.

Now, depending on how much you concentrate on playing the game, it starts with calm music and changes to fast tempo and suspenseful music.

Add background music

Along with improving the music playback system, various background music has been added.

Add play time display

Added play time to the bottom of the chat log.

Bug fixes

Fixed the problem that some English text went outside the UI widget and typos.

Fixed an issue preventing invisible UI widgets from interacting with motion controllers.