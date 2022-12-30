 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Unbearable update for 30 December 2022

Major improvements to the save system and puzzles.

Share · View all patches · Build 10231021 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-A new tab is added in the start menu to load the game, with this a new system is included in which the date and time in the save slot is shown with total precision.

-Fixed errors that did not allow saving properly.

-Fixed bug where key items would re-spawn when returning from a scene.

-AI navigation is improved, it will no longer go through objects.

-Key object locations are changed. This to be able to get the pistol more easily in the early game.

-Puzzles are modified and new elements are added.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1990061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link