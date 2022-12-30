Major improvements to the save system and puzzles.

-A new tab is added in the start menu to load the game, with this a new system is included in which the date and time in the save slot is shown with total precision.
-Fixed errors that did not allow saving properly.
-Fixed bug where key items would re-spawn when returning from a scene.
-AI navigation is improved, it will no longer go through objects.
-Key object locations are changed. This to be able to get the pistol more easily in the early game.
-Puzzles are modified and new elements are added.
Changed files in this update