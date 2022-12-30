Message to the community.

Atrio GAMES
- original name from the A3 paper format, this type of paper is not standard in its form.
Our team is only 3 people, and in addition to development, we undoubtedly have a personal life and work, we devote every free time to the development of the game.
The JB project currently took 8 months of development. They flew by so fast that we do not even notice how quickly time flies, because we are passionate about our favorite pastime and are trying to turn the idea into reality and share it with you...
The game went through several code refactorings, several changes in levels, direction of the scenario and atmosphere of the game. But one thing has remained unchanged - we are a team of 3 people!
Our team strives to find very interesting and unusual gameplay of a very unusual concept. Over the past couple of months, when we finally made the project public, we received a lot of feedback and feedback on our game, it helps us to navigate in the direction that is really relevant and important in terms of gameplay.
We want to further develop our project until it reaches a logical end. You can always support the project by purchasing it on your account, this will help us to increase our efforts in working on the project... Recently, we have been especially losing sleep in thoughts, ideas and work on the game, because we are trying to bring more and more new ideas to the game and mechanic.
Note that the game is not outright pornography, we are trying to make a game with vulgar humor, an admixture of satire and irony.