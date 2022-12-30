Message to the community.

Our team is only 3 people, and in addition to development, we undoubtedly have a personal life and work, we devote every free time to the development of the game.

The JB project currently took 8 months of development. They flew by so fast that we do not even notice how quickly time flies, because we are passionate about our favorite pastime and are trying to turn the idea into reality and share it with you...

The game went through several code refactorings, several changes in levels, direction of the scenario and atmosphere of the game. But one thing has remained unchanged - we are a team of 3 people!

Our team strives to find very interesting and unusual gameplay of a very unusual concept. Over the past couple of months, when we finally made the project public, we received a lot of feedback and feedback on our game, it helps us to navigate in the direction that is really relevant and important in terms of gameplay.