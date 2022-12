All Issue 3 content is now live! I'll release a hotfix soon. Let me know if you have any issues you want me to address in that.

+Broxa Boss Fight

+2 Issue 3 Cutscenes

+Connections to the new content added in main menu

+Connections to the new content added in previous content

Thank you everyone for a great year! Excited for next year and all the fun stuff planned for the Apastron universe! Happy new year and holidays to everyone. Enjoy the new content.