Advent of the Sweet Gods



The long-awaited missing Sweet Gods have entered the stage! A first-time 3-character Sweet Gods Pack is now available, including Saki (Sweet Maker), Natsumi (Sweet Blogger) and Sweet Creator!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2242260/100_Orange_Juice__Sweet_Gods_Pack/

The new pack is available at a-10% Discount during the Steam Winter Sale, alongside 100% Orange Juice itself at -75% off!

Sweet Blogger

This Sweet God is full of sugar, spice, and everything nice. Everyone's favorite healer Natsumi has been elevated by her quest of exploring the offerings of countless cafes and confectionaries! Now a Sweet God, Natsumi (Sweet Blogger) is voiced by Maruyama Miki, whom you know and love as the voice of Marie Poppo, Sora, Natsumi & Ellie!



-1/+1/+1, 5 HP, REC: 5

All Sweets type cards are free to play. If active after activating a Drop panel, draw a Sweets type card of usable level.

Hyper: Operation: A Mountain of Sweets (Boost)

Cost: 0, Lvl: 3

Draw 3 Boost cards from the deck. You can play up to 3 more Boost cards this turn for 1/3 of their cost.

Hyper illustration: 490

Sweet Maker

Power up through sugar! Saki (Sweet Maker) is pumped up and ready to show off her newfound powers! A new, more aggressive Saki, she can really pack a punch in a pinch! Saki (Sweet Maker) is voiced by Nukui Yuka, (Maisie May in Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury, and of course the voice of Saki)!



+0/+1/-1, 5 HP, REC: 5

If active after activating an Encounter panel, draw a Sweets type card of usable level.

Hyper: Sweet Maker's Magic (Battle)

Cost: 10, Lvl: 1

Heal 1 HP and gain +2 ATK per sweets type card in hand during this battle. Discard all Sweets type cards.

Hyper illustration: Tsukino

Sweet Creator

The enigmatic Sweet Creator, leader of Sweet Gods, is here! Turn the battlefield into a field of sweets at the creator's whim, and indulge friends and enemies in countless, irresistible sweets...

Sweet Creator is voiced by Ootsubo Yuka, famous for her many anime roles including Toshino Kyoko in Yuru Yuri; Kitakami, Kako, Ooi and Furutaka in KanColle, Mimura Kanako in the The iDOLM@STER Cinderella Girls, Tamao in Haiyore! Nyaruko-san! and Taiki Shuttle in Uma Musume!



+0/+1/+1, 4 HP, REC: 5

When anyone else plays a Sweets type non-trap card, or activates a Sweets type trap card, gain stars equal to 2x Lvl of the card.

Hyper: Sweet Paradise (Event)

Cost: 0, Level: 2

Set the "Sweet Indulgence" trap card on 3-5 random panels.

Hyper: Sweet Indulgence (Trap)

Turn all your cards into random non-Hyper, Sweets type cards.

Hyper illustration: Ikuse

Balance Changes

We have 2 other, thematically related changes in this update:

QP (Dangerous)

QP (Dangerous)' pudding effects are no longer always visible; instead, the pudding cards are revealed at the start of battle and give their bonus in the battle directly.

Portable Pudding now heals 1 on battle KO, instead of +1 max HP.

Sweet Guardian update: if there are no cards with "pudding" in their name in the deck, instead randomly gain 1 Dangerous Pudding or Bad Pudding.

Sweet Destroyer

Old effect: Steal a random "pudding" card from each other player. You may play another card this turn. At the end of your turn, discard as many cards as you gained.

New effect: Steal a random "pudding" card from each other player. You may play another card this turn. For 3 chapters, all non-Hyper Sweets type cards drawn are permanently transformed at random into Dangerous Pudding or Bad Pudding.

Sweet Destroyer has been changed into an Event card.

We hope you'll enjoy these sweet new characters!