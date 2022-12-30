Patch 0.8.3.C - Starbound Nerfed, Melee Builds Buffed

Hey guys, snuck in a quick patch today as I had a few hours free. In this update, I've made the Starbound Gladiator and the final dungeon boss easier to defeat - as well as boosting melee build characters.

Patch Notes for 0.8.3.C

--- BALANCE CHANGES / STAT FIXES ---

• The Starbound Gladiator's Defence stat has been lowered significantly from 90 down to 60 on Normal mode

• The final dungeon boss's stats (except for Attack) have been lowered by 10% ( and Defence down to 60 from 70 )

• "This Is Brandor" skill now has a 50% chance to stun enemy ( down from 100% )

• Atomic Essence talent now maxes out at 3 (down from 5) to prevent most skills from being available every turn

• "Bhaargle's Apprentice" talent is now in the game and

Increases defence against and reduces damage taken from elemental attacks by 5% per point.

• "Relentless" talent in the Warrior tree has been replaced by "Man At Arms" which increases hit chance and damage with all melee weapons by 8% per point.

--- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES ---

• Rewards gained from bosses are no longer fully randomised ( as in you will always get the intented boss loot, helmets, weapons etc). Only the bonus stars/gold will be randomized now - some bosses you will get the option of bonus gold, some bonus stars, some both. The amount of gold and stars per boss has been reduced by roughly 33%.

• Fixed a bug where Dungeon Champions did not scale with difficulty