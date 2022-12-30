The stars are watching! (v1.08 Patch Notes)

I am determined to get this game into the best possible state it can be. I will work as much as possible to achieve this. Thank you for your patience.
Xross Dreams v1.08 patch notes:
- Netcode improvements: Remote players recover dropped inputs at a more consistent point in the frame.
- Netcode improvements: Added handshake at round start, just in case players suffer a timing desync after the loading screen.
- Netcode improvements: Going from unplayable to playable (eg: when a piece spawns) has a brief input lockout as a buffer to aid communication timing.
- When a lobby creator abandons their lobby, it properly sends you back to a functioning lobby menu.
- Fixed all sound effects that weren't respecting volume settings.
- Sandbox: Hit Me With... Fossils? no longer attempts to hit you with impossible patterns, causing a crash.
- All Dreamers and Encounters: Gift openings are now recursively checked in a single frame. This fixes 1-sized Gifts opening into nothing, and it theoretically fixes Gifts opening into an infinitely rising cascade. Let me know if you encounter the latter one again.
- Hive: Active Magnets now visually highlight their row like they highlight their column. They always vertically dragged the cursor, you can just see it now.
- Astronaut: No longer starts with a partially full board. Consider this a debug feature that got left in. I'm confident you know how to build with Astronaut. There's no need for Fever starts.
- Astronaut: Board rises when fewer than 6 Pieces (down from 18). Yes, this is a nerf. Do not blame yourselves. You now have real motivation to launch Stars.
My goal is to get netcode into a stable condition, then address the remaining crashes. After that, I can put more effort into things like promotion, adding more features, and improving the Low artwork setting.
Go crazy.
Changed files in this update