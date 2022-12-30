 Skip to content

Infinimine update for 30 December 2022

Infinimine Ver.62

-Added Discord Link inside gear menu
-Fixed Guild Finder font for guild note
-Fixed Inventory slot update bug
-Fixed issue with Buffs not always sharing to party members
-Fixed issue causing multiple guild entries for a single person
-Fixed Boss attacks not attacking due to mouse being over UI
-Fixed Movement Speed cap(20) that wasn't applying
-Porting in party should only occur when you invite someone with a lower progress tier and not when they tier up after that unless they were Tier 1
-Fixed bug causing you to get sent to surface when a player joins party
-Fixed issue with Waterfall not awarding Common progress
-Fixed sync issue with Tier history showing complete when it wasn't due to rounding
-Improved Tier History load time for those in higher tiers it now displays 100 Tiers, porting to one of these will change the Tiers displayed

