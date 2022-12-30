-Added Discord Link inside gear menu
-Fixed Guild Finder font for guild note
-Fixed Inventory slot update bug
-Fixed issue with Buffs not always sharing to party members
-Fixed issue causing multiple guild entries for a single person
-Fixed Boss attacks not attacking due to mouse being over UI
-Fixed Movement Speed cap(20) that wasn't applying
-Porting in party should only occur when you invite someone with a lower progress tier and not when they tier up after that unless they were Tier 1
-Fixed bug causing you to get sent to surface when a player joins party
-Fixed issue with Waterfall not awarding Common progress
-Fixed sync issue with Tier history showing complete when it wasn't due to rounding
-Improved Tier History load time for those in higher tiers it now displays 100 Tiers, porting to one of these will change the Tiers displayed
Infinimine update for 30 December 2022
Infinimine Ver.62
