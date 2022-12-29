 Skip to content

GAL Ramírez's LION update for 29 December 2022

LION Fix 29/12/2022

Here is a little emergency fix.

In Mechanimore, there was a pipe wall being d the yellow door that was being loaded when it should not, this was fixed
A new tutorial has been added and at the moment tutorials to the Icons in the inventory are being added, the images and full descriptions are still being added
There is a problem in the Electrical processing center that is not being loaded when going back from the gate on the vertical hall, this is going to be fixed in the next update.

