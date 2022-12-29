Major Update V1.10 "Other Worlds"

Share · View all patches · Build 10230384 · Last edited 29 December 2022 – 23:52:05 UTC by Wendy

This update brings a host of changes, fixes, and additions.

Added:

-Sentry Cannons now drop 3x Exotic Ferrite when destroyed

-New Planetary System "Craterous Outer"

-Space Rock Warning Siren (Warns you of incoming Meteors and Asteroids)

New Planetary System:

-4 New Planets/Moons

-Green/Forested Moon

-Snow SubMoon

-Desert Moon

-Asteroid (Yes you can land on it)

-Red Deserted Planet (Similar To Mars)

Achievement:

-Added The "It's So Bright..." Achievement, Detonate A Nuclear Weapon