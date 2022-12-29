Major Update V1.10 "Other Worlds"

This update brings a host of changes, fixes, and additions.
Added:
-Sentry Cannons now drop 3x Exotic Ferrite when destroyed
-New Planetary System "Craterous Outer"
-Space Rock Warning Siren (Warns you of incoming Meteors and Asteroids)
New Planetary System:
-4 New Planets/Moons
-Green/Forested Moon
-Snow SubMoon
-Desert Moon
-Asteroid (Yes you can land on it)
-Red Deserted Planet (Similar To Mars)
Achievement:
-Added The "It's So Bright..." Achievement, Detonate A Nuclear Weapon
Changed files in this update