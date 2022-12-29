🛠️PATCH 1.0.12 (12/29/2022)

The latest patch is now live! Small patch this week, fixing a few bugs reported by the community. We are still working on the accessibility update and hope to have that ready soon. Happy Holidays and Happy New Year!

Changes:

🐞- Robots using extra materials when saving while in progress

🐞- Travis clear debris mission should be fixed for all players

🐞- Fixed an issue with navigation serialization

Working on:

-Accessibility options in the settings panel

-Key remapping

-Controller support