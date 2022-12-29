🛠️PATCH 1.0.12 (12/29/2022)
The latest patch is now live! Small patch this week, fixing a few bugs reported by the community. We are still working on the accessibility update and hope to have that ready soon. Happy Holidays and Happy New Year!
Changes:
🐞- Robots using extra materials when saving while in progress
🐞- Travis clear debris mission should be fixed for all players
🐞- Fixed an issue with navigation serialization
Working on:
-Accessibility options in the settings panel
-Key remapping
-Controller support
Changed files in this update