UNSTABLE Patch 1.3.0

While this is not the full patch notes (Which will be released with the stable update) here are the main additions and changes in the 1.3.0 patch for testing:
- New locations; New airfield and surrounding areas
- AI Bandits, Scavengers & More; find randomly spawning pockets of AI, from feedback this can be increased and added to new areas
- Skill tree & passive skill system; will need balancing
- New animals
- Firearm effective range & critical hits
- New safe zone
- Ladders
- New items and legendary items
- New difficulty options
- Can now harvest all trees & rocks
- Player crate on death instead of looting body
- Many changes & bug fixes
- And much more
Container weight system delayed until future update if it is going to be added
Expect issues and I look forward to the feedback.
Changed depots in unstable branch