UNSTABLE Patch 1.3.0

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

While this is not the full patch notes (Which will be released with the stable update) here are the main additions and changes in the 1.3.0 patch for testing:

New locations; New airfield and surrounding areas

AI Bandits, Scavengers & More; find randomly spawning pockets of AI, from feedback this can be increased and added to new areas

Skill tree & passive skill system; will need balancing





New animals

Firearm effective range & critical hits

New safe zone

Ladders

New items and legendary items

New difficulty options

Can now harvest all trees & rocks

Player crate on death instead of looting body

Many changes & bug fixes

And much more

Container weight system delayed until future update if it is going to be added

Expect issues and I look forward to the feedback.