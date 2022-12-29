 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SurrounDead update for 29 December 2022

UNSTABLE Patch 1.3.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10230351 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

While this is not the full patch notes (Which will be released with the stable update) here are the main additions and changes in the 1.3.0 patch for testing:

  • New locations; New airfield and surrounding areas

  • AI Bandits, Scavengers & More; find randomly spawning pockets of AI, from feedback this can be increased and added to new areas

  • Skill tree & passive skill system; will need balancing


  • New animals
  • Firearm effective range & critical hits
  • New safe zone
  • Ladders
  • New items and legendary items
  • New difficulty options
  • Can now harvest all trees & rocks
  • Player crate on death instead of looting body
  • Many changes & bug fixes
  • And much more

Container weight system delayed until future update if it is going to be added

Expect issues and I look forward to the feedback.

Changed depots in unstable branch

View more data in app history for build 10230351
Depot 1645821
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link