Highline Volleyball VR update for 29 December 2022

Early Access Patch notes 0.2.1.4 29 december 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 10230223 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update is a hotfix, it fixes a crash occuring at launch when online leaderboards are populated with more players than what the game can display.

Sorry for the inconvenience, this issue just arised yesterday.

Have a great end of year.

