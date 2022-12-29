Early Access Patch notes 0.2.1.4 29 december 2022

This update is a hotfix, it fixes a crash occuring at launch when online leaderboards are populated with more players than what the game can display.
Sorry for the inconvenience, this issue just arised yesterday.
Have a great end of year.
