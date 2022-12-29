Farworld Updates Alpha1-4c to 4i

Share · View all patches · Build 10230211 · Last edited 29 December 2022 – 22:39:22 UTC by Wendy

Welcome Pioneers! Please enjoy this wild December update

Farworld Pioneers Alpha1-4i

Hotfix for broken creature corpse graphics

Minor text adjustments

Update landing pad construction cost

Farworld Pioneers Alpha1-4h

Performance improvements to world generation

Updated Cave Entrance to include a mound, tunnels and a chest with spelunking equipment

Reduced delay when dropping off multiple resources at a construction site

Increased base temperature of starter planet to be 15 degrees warmer on average, but still cold

Take All and Ctrl+Click on a currency object will now put it directly into your wallet

Added artisan bench and recipes for necklaces, rings, earrings, sculptures

Dropship is now manufactured using the landing pad, which requires clearing the underground factory + research

Fixed issue with parallax and ambient track displaying/triggering incorrectly depending on elevation

Fixed ambience not triggering inside dungeons and rooms

Fixed extremely loud sound when dragging a line or rectangle to draw multiple blueprints

Fixed misc issues with syncing entity data that could result in outdated/inaccurate information on colonist displays

Fixed issue with dropship landing resulting in some missing entities/blocks

Fixed issue that could cause dropship to land in the ground or too high in the air

Fixed issue that could result in doors/blocks disappearing in the underground factory

Fixed issue that prevented bats and bat hives from spawning in caves underground

Farworld Pioneers Alpha1-4g

Fixed issue that could break saved games upon resuming if you haven’t visited the underground facility yet

Boss now drops Superconductor for Tesla gun research

Fixed tutorial box blocking clicks after closing

Hide Port box from hosting dialog

Fixed issue that could cause the spawn point to fall outside of Tundra on some seeds

Fixed issue that could cause the spawn to overlap with outposts

Fixed issue that could cause the underground factory to generate over the spawn

Fixed issue that could cause large setpieces like the underground factory to hang over the side of a cliff

Fixed issue that prevented some cave entrance tunnels from reaching the surface

Main colony now spawns in Tundra in multiplayer as well

Fixed issue that caused old hardcoded forbidden areas to knock out setpieces in the new world gen

Farworld Pioneers Alpha1-4f

nown issue: Resuming a saved game may break the underground facility

Fix issue that caused exceptions/black screen after traveling to another planet

Plasteel only generates on the desert planet

Small adjustments to prevent dropship from appearing underground after traveling

Fix planet name showing question mark in dropdown

Added tutorial box when first starting a single player game

Fixed issue with firearms producing multiple shots on screen in multiplayer

Farworld Pioneers Alpha1-4e

Miscellaneous changes to world generation; cave entrances are now featured on the minimap, world is overall flatter for now

Spawn is now guaranteed in the tundra biome

Additional updates to the Underground Factory; boss now supports multiplayer; mobs added; loot added; boss drops a data disk

Fixed issue with lighting in the underground factory dimming everything

Fixed issue with high CPU usage in the underground factory due to lighting

Misc improvements to research tree UI

The location of abundant iron ore deposits has been moved deeper, towards underground Tier 1

Gold is now found a bit more commonly near the surface

Fixed issue that could cause player to get stuck respawning in multiplayer

Fixed issue with projectiles shot inside an indoor space by NPCs would show outdoors in single player

Fixed issue with hunger bar no longer updating

Added new debug command /teleport {coord1:x} {coord2:y (optional)}

Farworld Pioneers Alpha1-4d

Tesla guns are now in the research tree (Superconductor mystery item)

Underground Factory updated; boss animation, etc

Fixed issues with squad display icons for off-screen NPCs

Squad icons are now homogenized to show if the NPC is in the player’s squad in most dialogs

Farworld Pioneers Alpha1-4c

Removed Supply Kits from Multiplayer

Visual Research Tree (F6) now available

Debug Menu moved back to F7

Fixed issue that prevented hostile mobs from spawning

Underground Factory now has a small door to enter an indoor dungeon with a boss at the end; clear the boss to unlock a door to the console and build the dropship

Raids now start on the first day again and are spaced out 2-3 days after that

Fixed issue with block entities/facilities becoming invisible or impossible to activate after a recent attempted optimization

Dungeons and Z-Rooms now have lighting

Improved Tiger hitbox and fight behaviors; will attack blocks

Hostile mobs will no longer spawn in lit areas on the surface

Fixed issue where tilling dirt at a planting spot would cause NPCs or players to get stuck holding a hoe above their head in multiplayer

Planet selector in colony menus now shows number of colonists at each planet

Fixed issue with Colony display on HUD that would cause dead NPCs to remain shown with an endlessly repeating fade-out animation

NPCs in other players’ squads are no longer filtered out of the Colony display

Fixed issue with Generator UI in multiplayer showing missing or outdated information until you first interact with the inventory pane

It’s now possible to banish NPCs remotely from another planet

Fixed issue that would cause NPCs to have the wrong name color when recruited/banished off-screen

Colony/Raid events will not happen on a planet if no client players are present

