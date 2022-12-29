Farworld Updates Alpha1-4c to 4i

Welcome Pioneers! Please enjoy this wild December update
Farworld Pioneers Alpha1-4i
- Hotfix for broken creature corpse graphics
- Minor text adjustments
- Update landing pad construction cost
Farworld Pioneers Alpha1-4h
- Performance improvements to world generation
- Updated Cave Entrance to include a mound, tunnels and a chest with spelunking equipment
- Reduced delay when dropping off multiple resources at a construction site
- Increased base temperature of starter planet to be 15 degrees warmer on average, but still cold
- Take All and Ctrl+Click on a currency object will now put it directly into your wallet
- Added artisan bench and recipes for necklaces, rings, earrings, sculptures
- Dropship is now manufactured using the landing pad, which requires clearing the underground factory + research
- Fixed issue with parallax and ambient track displaying/triggering incorrectly depending on elevation
- Fixed ambience not triggering inside dungeons and rooms
- Fixed extremely loud sound when dragging a line or rectangle to draw multiple blueprints
- Fixed misc issues with syncing entity data that could result in outdated/inaccurate information on colonist displays
- Fixed issue with dropship landing resulting in some missing entities/blocks
- Fixed issue that could cause dropship to land in the ground or too high in the air
- Fixed issue that could result in doors/blocks disappearing in the underground factory
- Fixed issue that prevented bats and bat hives from spawning in caves underground
Farworld Pioneers Alpha1-4g
- Fixed issue that could break saved games upon resuming if you haven’t visited the underground facility yet
- Boss now drops Superconductor for Tesla gun research
- Fixed tutorial box blocking clicks after closing
- Hide Port box from hosting dialog
- Fixed issue that could cause the spawn point to fall outside of Tundra on some seeds
- Fixed issue that could cause the spawn to overlap with outposts
- Fixed issue that could cause the underground factory to generate over the spawn
- Fixed issue that could cause large setpieces like the underground factory to hang over the side of a cliff
- Fixed issue that prevented some cave entrance tunnels from reaching the surface
- Main colony now spawns in Tundra in multiplayer as well
- Fixed issue that caused old hardcoded forbidden areas to knock out setpieces in the new world gen
Farworld Pioneers Alpha1-4f
K
- nown issue: Resuming a saved game may break the underground facility
- Fix issue that caused exceptions/black screen after traveling to another planet
- Plasteel only generates on the desert planet
- Small adjustments to prevent dropship from appearing underground after traveling
- Fix planet name showing question mark in dropdown
- Added tutorial box when first starting a single player game
- Fixed issue with firearms producing multiple shots on screen in multiplayer
Farworld Pioneers Alpha1-4e
- Miscellaneous changes to world generation; cave entrances are now featured on the minimap, world is overall flatter for now
- Spawn is now guaranteed in the tundra biome
- Additional updates to the Underground Factory; boss now supports multiplayer; mobs added; loot added; boss drops a data disk
- Fixed issue with lighting in the underground factory dimming everything
- Fixed issue with high CPU usage in the underground factory due to lighting
- Misc improvements to research tree UI
- The location of abundant iron ore deposits has been moved deeper, towards underground Tier 1
- Gold is now found a bit more commonly near the surface
- Fixed issue that could cause player to get stuck respawning in multiplayer
- Fixed issue with projectiles shot inside an indoor space by NPCs would show outdoors in single player
- Fixed issue with hunger bar no longer updating
- Added new debug command /teleport {coord1:x} {coord2:y (optional)}
Farworld Pioneers Alpha1-4d
- Tesla guns are now in the research tree (Superconductor mystery item)
- Underground Factory updated; boss animation, etc
- Fixed issues with squad display icons for off-screen NPCs
- Squad icons are now homogenized to show if the NPC is in the player’s squad in most dialogs
Farworld Pioneers Alpha1-4c
- Removed Supply Kits from Multiplayer
- Visual Research Tree (F6) now available
- Debug Menu moved back to F7
- Fixed issue that prevented hostile mobs from spawning
- Underground Factory now has a small door to enter an indoor dungeon with a boss at the end; clear the boss to unlock a door to the console and build the dropship
- Raids now start on the first day again and are spaced out 2-3 days after that
- Fixed issue with block entities/facilities becoming invisible or impossible to activate after a recent attempted optimization
- Dungeons and Z-Rooms now have lighting
- Improved Tiger hitbox and fight behaviors; will attack blocks
- Hostile mobs will no longer spawn in lit areas on the surface
- Fixed issue where tilling dirt at a planting spot would cause NPCs or players to get stuck holding a hoe above their head in multiplayer
- Planet selector in colony menus now shows number of colonists at each planet
- Fixed issue with Colony display on HUD that would cause dead NPCs to remain shown with an endlessly repeating fade-out animation
- NPCs in other players’ squads are no longer filtered out of the Colony display
- Fixed issue with Generator UI in multiplayer showing missing or outdated information until you first interact with the inventory pane
- It’s now possible to banish NPCs remotely from another planet
- Fixed issue that would cause NPCs to have the wrong name color when recruited/banished off-screen
- Colony/Raid events will not happen on a planet if no client players are present
