Holiday update 3

Share · View all patches · Build 10230204 · Last edited 29 December 2022 – 23:09:07 UTC by Wendy

I fixed more errors with states that sometimes caused game crashes in battles. Many thanks to tigerman93 and Spartan-117 for their tests and feedback.

I also updated our WIKI with new pages to help people find the key items in Part 5: https://dinohazard.fandom.com/wiki/Category:Key_items

If you are enjoying the experience so far, would you please review the game on the Steam Store page? This would help us gain more visibility and may accelerate the final production phase.

If you want to read about Dino Hazard projects, like the comic book, figures, books, etc:

Our wiki: https://dinohazard.fandom.com/wiki/Special:AllPages

Our website: https://en.dinohazard.com/games

Our Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dino.hazard/

Our Twitter: @_DinoHazard

Our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/colecionadoresdeossos

May you have a great holiday with health, peace and happiness.

2023 is gonna be awesome!!!!

Jurassic greetings,

BoneCollectors.