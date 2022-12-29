Crushed Update Alpha 1.0

The game has been added a new point of interest, added new sounds and balanced the old ones. Grass drawing range setting has also been added. This is the last update for this year! Happy holidays to you friends! See you in 2023!

Added a new point of interest.

In the settings added a distance of drawing the grass.

Added new sounds of walking on different surfaces.

Increased the rendering range of LOD trees.

Adjusted the volume of most sounds.

Localization has been improved in some places.

Fixed bug where the shotgun that you crafted, could not work.

Fixed bug with saving the game, because of which after loading a save, the shotgun could not work.

Bug fixed, because of which when exiting the multiplayer game in the main menu, could be eternal loading screen.

