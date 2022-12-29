Devblog 55

Bug fixes, an office building, campfires, and more!
Update:
As mentioned in Devblog 53, I decided to stop the monthly updates and Devblogs in favor of less frequent and larger updates. After the last update, I took a break for a few months and have since been chipping away at this update.
Office Building:
An office building has been added to the lower part of the map. While it's not a great place to find weapons, you can find some food and medical supplies here.
Campfires:
Campfires can now be built and placed like other building objects. It can act as a light source during the night and will slightly increase health regeneration when you stand nearby.
Zombie Fatigue:
A system for zombie fatigue has been implemented. With this zombies will spawn with a random fatigue level, slowly increasing until they enter a sleep state. Currently, they will only sleep for around a minute and will wake up and chase you if you get close enough.
Inventory Changes:
The inventory has been cleaned up and improved a bit with this update. Inventory slots that don't have a corresponding item are now hidden instead of showing "None:" and it is now a bit easier to navigate using the UI Left and UI Right keys.
Building Changes:
Due to a bug, the building system has had some changes and improvements. If you attempt to place something in an invalid area, the game will display an X instead of an inverted texture of the object. I have also implemented a system for selecting which types of objects you want to destroy to make it easier to break specific objects.
SteamDeck Support:
As I have since received my Deck, I was able to do some testing. I have also made some changes to improve controller use and have implemented official layouts. While Z: The End has not yet been reviewed, it is very much playable on SteamDeck.
Fixes & Changes:
- The building and crafting menus will now close when something is selected
- Opening and closing the inventory will no longer deselect the current weapon unless you have changed weapons
- Increased the brightness of the crosshair
- Changed the default spawn location
- Tier 1 items now spawn upon loading in
- Changed the M24 to chamber the next round automatically
- Added more details and resources to the world
- Slightly altered the size of the player hitbox
- Fixed a bug that caused footsteps to continue after movement stopped
- Fixed bug where the audio volume was not being changed
- Fixed the sickness timer not reducing
- Fixed the makeshift rifle using the wrong ammo type
- Fixed the reload animation for the bow
- Fixed the knife being usable with the makeshift rifle
- Fixed duplicate objects being created when saving and loading
