X-POINT update for 29 December 2022

A small update with one civilian car and a bunch of minor fixes!

Hi all! Happy New Year, everyone! Brought you a small update with one civilian car and a bunch of minor fixes! On a car, you can fully arrange a drift!

How to enter the drift zone:

  • go to the location "Eden Island"
  • move into Kassadi
  • go to the kitchen, go to the cup and the phone and find the keychain
  • press and hold the "U" key (the palm will appear) aim at the keychain (until the palm turns turquoise) and then release the "U" key (activate the object you have aimed at)
    RESULT: Get on an aircraft carrier where you can drift!

To drift, you need to hold the space bar and pick up speed!

Or watch this video here I show it (RUS lang with sub):

