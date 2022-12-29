I See Red 2.0.10 - Alien Music

An audio-focused update that will bring joy to the most hardcore of heavy metal fans. And of course a lot of fixes based on your reports.

New

Added a new music track for the Alien Low Threat levels.

Added a new music track for the Alien INSANE Threat levels.

Added sounds to ALL the enemies when they enter the Ready to Brutal Murder state.

Added a sound to the Tesla prop.

Added sounds to the Electroshocker Collector's Edition.

Added sounds to the Infinite Pistol when it fires critical shots.

Added sounds to the Robot Shop Door.

Added sounds to the in-movie menus of Galkti.

Added Guidance System tutorials to ships in Sector 1 - Area 1.

Changes

[Steam Only] Updated Client Icon to match the App Icon.

Reworked the Alien Boss Theme.

Updated Unity version to 2021.3.16f1, which includes performance improvements and other minor fixes.

Balance

Reduced [spoiler]What remains of Viktor Ivanov[/spoiler] health from 3000 to 2000.

Reduced [spoiler]What remains of Viktor Ivanov[/spoiler] laser damage from 40 to 30.

Reduced [spoiler]What remains of Viktor Ivanov[/spoiler] toxic laser damage from 20 to 10.

Reduced [spoiler]What remains of Viktor Ivanov[/spoiler] damage of electricity grenades from 25 to 15.

Reduced [spoiler]What remains of Viktor Ivanov[/spoiler] melee damage from 40 to 25.

Reduced [spoiler]What remains of Viktor Ivanov[/spoiler] rage melee damage from 50 to 30.

Fixes

Fixed even more effects that were drawn below blood decals.

Fixed interactions of certain enemies when the Player becomes invisible.

Fixed Sentient Defensive Magnetic Core to weapons to collide with the world when the armor gets broken.

Made sure the Sentient Defensive Magnetic Core to always have the Brutal Murder occur when the armor is broken.

The shop seller will no longer attack when you are at the ship's hallway.

Oil Directional Decal now correctly displays it second version.

Legendary Loot Box now always shows the rays effect when picked up.

Fixed that the Giant Blind Crab was leaving the Room when jumping.

Fixed Sentient Security Handler not attacking other enemies when being controlled by the Player.

Crash fix for the Mech Bodyguard that occurred when the Player was dead and the bodyguard caught an attack.

Space Coins are no longer conserved after beating Viktor Ivanov.

Regression fix for the inventory since it was not closing automatically when leaving the shop.

Fixed the Transporter I.S 2's explosion damage not getting affected by Bounty Hunter.

Fixed the charge particles of the Electroshocker Collector's Edition not stopping when pausing the game.

Fixed the sound of the Cloning Machine glass not playing when cloning.

Fixed the [spoiler]Forbidden Forest[/spoiler] not getting added to the Databank.