Update News

Share · View all patches · Build 10229861 · Last edited 29 December 2022 – 21:09:08 UTC by Wendy

After a few more fixes I will let everyone know what the winning suggestions were for the 2 first months of work that I will be doing.

Bug fixes and Improvements

Fixed when a player opened the starting room door and the door didn’t move.

Decreased the chance of an opponent hurt sound triggering by 33.33333333333333333333333333333333Swedish33333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333Meat333333333333333333333333333333333333333Balls33333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333333%, sorry, I like to be precise on my patch notes.

Fixed fists sometimes continue making “woosh” noises even while hands were open.

Made grab indicator slightly bigger.

Fixed sometimes opponents spawning very close to the starting room door, and then trying to get in and attack the players. Now they will spawn further away.

Made knocked opponent ragdoll precision about 100% better, but holy crap… That was a lot of work again…

Fixed medkit sometimes not reviving your buddies.

Fixed outside walls(with blinders) having a gap at the bottom.

Optimised Login Scene.

Made melee haptic feedback stronger.

Made opponent run and attack speed slower.

Made opponents spawn further from the starting room.

Bugs to be fixed and improvements to be made.

Shaman fireballs and goblins spears do multiple collision sounds.

Player body parts making a lot of collision sounds with objects.

Adding haptic for guns according to the weapon strength.

Big orc with shield sometimes walking around with his sword behind his back.

Guys, try to do some exercises at home at least, I’m struggling with the gyms closed, but there are some good circuits you can do at home, such as Tabata.

If you need anything, my email is gliealonso@initiativevr.com.

See you in the Maze!

Gabriel-Senpai.