Update for Dec 29th.

Hope you all had a great Holiday.
This update has some minor tweaks:
- Detection of vJoy to fix odd menu bug. You'll need to use mouse/keyboard in menus, but vJoy should continue to work in-game.
- Added a hard limit to how far away Scouts can be (speculatively to see if this helps anyone who is having them spawn really far away - they should all really be reasonably close).
- Debug logging added to try to identify Scout spawning bug.
- Debug logging added to try to isolate reason for any instances of black screen on going into game.
- Reduced the default mouse sensitivity setting, so it's not quite so twitchy (you can change it back in the menu's and it won't effect a current install, only new installs).
For the logging. if you do experience either of the above issues, you can find the log: C:\Windows\<your user name>\AppData\LocalLow\MadeOfDinosaurs\Starfighter Renegade\Player.log
(you may need to type 'AppData' path in manually, it's usually a hidden folder, but it is there).
Thanks very much, and as always - any issues please let me know and I'll see what I can do to help.
Changed files in this update