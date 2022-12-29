 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Starfighter Renegade update for 29 December 2022

Update for Dec 29th.

Share · View all patches · Build 10229817 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hope you all had a great Holiday.

This update has some minor tweaks:

  • Detection of vJoy to fix odd menu bug. You'll need to use mouse/keyboard in menus, but vJoy should continue to work in-game.
  • Added a hard limit to how far away Scouts can be (speculatively to see if this helps anyone who is having them spawn really far away - they should all really be reasonably close).
  • Debug logging added to try to identify Scout spawning bug.
  • Debug logging added to try to isolate reason for any instances of black screen on going into game.
  • Reduced the default mouse sensitivity setting, so it's not quite so twitchy (you can change it back in the menu's and it won't effect a current install, only new installs).

For the logging. if you do experience either of the above issues, you can find the log: C:\Windows\<your user name>\AppData\LocalLow\MadeOfDinosaurs\Starfighter Renegade\Player.log
(you may need to type 'AppData' path in manually, it's usually a hidden folder, but it is there).

Thanks very much, and as always - any issues please let me know and I'll see what I can do to help.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1431891
  • Loading history…
Depot 1431892
  • Loading history…
Depot 1431893
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link