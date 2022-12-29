Update for Dec 29th.

Hope you all had a great Holiday.

This update has some minor tweaks:

Detection of vJoy to fix odd menu bug. You'll need to use mouse/keyboard in menus, but vJoy should continue to work in-game.

Added a hard limit to how far away Scouts can be (speculatively to see if this helps anyone who is having them spawn really far away - they should all really be reasonably close).

Debug logging added to try to identify Scout spawning bug.

Debug logging added to try to isolate reason for any instances of black screen on going into game.

Reduced the default mouse sensitivity setting, so it's not quite so twitchy (you can change it back in the menu's and it won't effect a current install, only new installs).

For the logging. if you do experience either of the above issues, you can find the log: C:\Windows\<your user name>\AppData\LocalLow\MadeOfDinosaurs\Starfighter Renegade\Player.log

(you may need to type 'AppData' path in manually, it's usually a hidden folder, but it is there).

Thanks very much, and as always - any issues please let me know and I'll see what I can do to help.