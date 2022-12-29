 Skip to content

Era of Combat: Boxing update for 29 December 2022

Update 00.834 - Match Scheduling Web Portal Registration

29 December 2022

Adds a new button in the match scheduling menu to register for the web portal and opt in/out of email notifications about your match schedule. Quick note that the web service isn't live yet, but moving to finish that now.

