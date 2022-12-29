Adds a new button in the match scheduling menu to register for the web portal and opt in/out of email notifications about your match schedule. Quick note that the web service isn't live yet, but moving to finish that now.
Era of Combat: Boxing update for 29 December 2022
Update 00.834 - Match Scheduling Web Portal Registration
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Era of Combat: Boxing Content Depot 1687101
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update